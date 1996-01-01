1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
- Multiple ChoiceEmerging viruses that infect human cells can originate from which of the following sources?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is the most common means of virus distribution?11views
- Multiple ChoiceBacteriophages and animal viruses do not differ significantly in which one of the following steps of their replication cycles?31views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is NOT used as a criterion to classify viruses?26views
- Multiple ChoiceAll viruses are made up of two essential components. These components are:17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich statement best explains why viruses are considered non-living entities?29views
Viruses:1470views31rank
This type of acellular infectious agent is only known to infect plants and is a small, circular, single-stranded nucleic acid molecule.1469views18rank
An infectious protein is known to cause neurodegenerative diseases in humans such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease ('mad cow disease'). This type of acellular infectious agent is known as a _________.1396views19rank
Which of the following statements about acellular infectious agents is FALSE?1489views24rank
All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except
a. amebic dysentery.
b. cholera.
c. giardiasis.
d. hepatitis B.
e. salmonellosis.546views
Which of the following is not an acellular agent?
a. viroid
b. virus
c. rickettsia
d. prion727views
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Viruses move toward their host cells.
b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.
c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.
d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.540views
A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .
a. phage
b. prion
c. virion
d. viroid558views
A naked virus __________ .
a. lacks a membranous envelope
b. has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell
c. is devoid of capsomeres
d. is one that is unattached to a host cell765views