1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
Problem 25.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except
a. amebic dysentery.
b. cholera.
c. giardiasis.
d. hepatitis B.
e. salmonellosis.
