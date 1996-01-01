Which statement best explains why viruses are considered non-living entities?
A
Viruses possess cellular organelles for metabolism.
B
Viruses are capable of self-sustained energy production.
C
Viruses cannot reproduce independently outside a host cell.
D
Viruses can grow and divide by binary fission.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics that define living organisms, such as cellular structure, metabolism, growth, reproduction, and response to stimuli.
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the problem to see if it aligns with these characteristics. For example, check if viruses have cellular organelles or if they can produce energy on their own.
Step 3: Recognize that viruses lack cellular organelles and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently, which are essential features of living cells.
Step 4: Focus on the reproduction aspect: viruses require a host cell to replicate because they cannot reproduce independently, unlike living organisms that reproduce on their own.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Viruses cannot reproduce independently outside a host cell' best explains why viruses are considered non-living entities, as independent reproduction is a key criterion for life.
