Which of the following is the most common means of virus distribution?
A
Direct contact between hosts
B
Distribution by bacterial conjugation
C
Spread via prions
D
Transmission through viroids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of virus distribution, which refers to how viruses spread from one host to another in order to propagate and infect new cells.
Step 2: Review the options given: direct contact between hosts, bacterial conjugation, spread via prions, and transmission through viroids. Consider which mechanisms are relevant to viruses specifically.
Step 3: Recognize that bacterial conjugation is a method of gene transfer between bacteria, not a common means of virus transmission.
Step 4: Understand that prions and viroids are infectious agents distinct from viruses, so their modes of spread do not represent typical virus distribution.
Step 5: Conclude that direct contact between hosts is the most common and direct way viruses are transmitted, such as through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or physical contact.
