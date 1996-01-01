Enveloped viral membranes are generally derived from host cell membranes with associated virus-specific proteins. Which of the following best completes the statement: 'Enveloped viral membranes are generally ________ with associated virus-specific ________.'?
A
peptidoglycan walls; lipids
B
lipid bilayers; glycoproteins
C
carbohydrate layers; enzymes
D
protein coats; nucleic acids
1
Understand the structure of enveloped viruses: Enveloped viruses acquire their outer membrane from the host cell's membrane during viral budding.
Recall that host cell membranes are primarily composed of lipid bilayers, which form the basic structure of the viral envelope.
Recognize that virus-specific proteins embedded in the envelope are typically glycoproteins, which play key roles in virus attachment and entry into host cells.
Analyze the options given and identify that 'lipid bilayers' correctly describes the membrane structure, and 'glycoproteins' correctly describes the associated virus-specific proteins.
Conclude that the best completion of the statement is: 'Enveloped viral membranes are generally lipid bilayers with associated virus-specific glycoproteins.'
