A patient who is not a healthcare worker is diagnosed with C. difficile pseudomembranous colitis. What most likely led to this infection? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. The patient was recently treated with a bacteriostatic drug.

b. The patient was recently treated with a broad-spectrum drug.

c. The patient was treated with a bactericidal drug.

d. The patient recently became immune compromised and therefore had an increased risk for infection.

e. The patient was recently exposed to someone with an active C. difficile infection.