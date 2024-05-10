11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
2:06 minutes
Problem 15.12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If a gene encoding a bacterial transpeptidase enzyme undergoes mutation, which of the following antimicrobials may no longer be effective against the mutated bacterium?
a. Macrolides
b. Polypeptide drugs
c. Tetracyclines
d. Penicillins
e. Quinolones
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice