11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
Which of the following treatments is the most effective for controlling microbial growth?
Which of the following is the recommended sequence of steps to effectively reduce microbial contamination when washing your hands?
Why is it important to human health and wellbeing that we control microbial growth?
Physical methods used to control microbial growth include all of the following except?
What is the main difference between preservation and sterilization?
Which of the following concerning the varying levels of microbial control is false?
What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?
How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.
Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.
Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?
Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?
Mark the following as true or false, and then correct the false statements so they are true.
a. Human cells make drug efflux pumps.
b. The minimum bactericidal concentration is the minimum concentration of the drug that kills at least 50 percent of the bacteria present.
c. The E-test can reveal if a drug is bactericidal or bacteriostatic.
d. A drug that is bactericidal at one dose may be bacteriostatic at another dose.
e. The antifolate combination therapy trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole may be used to treat protozoan infections.489views
Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?