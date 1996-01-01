Which of the following treatments is the most effective for controlling microbial growth?
A
Refrigeration at 4^ext{o}C
B
Drying in ambient air
C
Pasteurization at 72^ext{o}C for 15 seconds
D
Autoclaving at 121^ext{o}C for 15 minutes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: controlling microbial growth means reducing or eliminating microorganisms to prevent spoilage or infection.
Evaluate refrigeration at 4\^\{\text{o}\}C: this slows down microbial metabolism and reproduction but does not kill most microbes, so it is bacteriostatic rather than bactericidal.
Consider drying in ambient air: this removes water necessary for microbial growth, but many microbes can survive in a dormant state and resume growth when moisture returns.
Analyze pasteurization at 72\^\{\text{o}\}C for 15 seconds: this heat treatment reduces the number of viable pathogens and spoilage organisms but does not sterilize; some heat-resistant microbes may survive.
Examine autoclaving at 121\^\{\text{o}\}C for 15 minutes: this uses pressurized steam to achieve sterilization by killing all forms of microbial life, including spores, making it the most effective method for controlling microbial growth.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Jason