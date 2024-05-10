Mark the following as true or false, and then correct the false statements so they are true.

a. Human cells make drug efflux pumps.

b. The minimum bactericidal concentration is the minimum concentration of the drug that kills at least 50 percent of the bacteria present.

c. The E-test can reveal if a drug is bactericidal or bacteriostatic.

d. A drug that is bactericidal at one dose may be bacteriostatic at another dose.

e. The antifolate combination therapy trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole may be used to treat protozoan infections.