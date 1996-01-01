Textbook Question
Which of the following adjectives best describes a surgical procedure that is free of microbial contaminants?
a. disinfected
b. sanitized
c. degermed
d. aseptic
Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.