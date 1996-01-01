In the sulfur cycle, microbes degrade organic sulfur compounds, such as (a) _________________, to release H₂S, which can be oxidized by Acidithiobacillus to (b) _________________. This ion can be assimilated into amino acids by (c) _________________ or reduced by Desulfovibrio to (d) _________________. H₂S is used by photoautotrophic bacteria as an electron donor to synthesize (e) _________________. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is (f) _________________.