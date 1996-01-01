15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following features is present in prokaryotic translation but not in eukaryotic translation?13views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich regions of a bacterial promoter play a key role in promoting transcription?10views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich statement best explains how operons regulate gene expression during transcription and translation in a prokaryotic cell?13views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following molecules binds to the operator region of a bacterial operon to regulate gene expression?14views
- Multiple Choice
Altering patterns of gene expression in prokaryotes would likely increase a prokaryote's survival by _______.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about operons?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is a protein that stops the transcription of a gene?
- Multiple Choice
When this is present in the cell, it binds to the repressor and the repressor can no longer bind to the operator:
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is FALSE?
- Textbook Question
Identify when (before transcription, after transcription but before translation, after translation) each of the following regulatory mechanisms functions.
a. ATP combines with an enzyme, altering its shape.
b. A short RNA is synthesized that is complementary to mRNA.
c. Methylation of DNA occurs.
d. An inducer combines with a repressor.
- Textbook Question
Select all the true statements about repressible operons: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. By default they are on until turned off.
b. An example is the lactose operon.
c. An example is the arginine operon.
d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.
- Textbook Question
An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.
- Textbook Question
In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes' polypeptides is present.
- Textbook Question
Describe the operon model of gene regulation.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. operator
b. promoter
c. origin
d. gene