15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
2:18 minutes
Problem 5.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Select all the true statements about repressible operons: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. By default they are on until turned off.
b. An example is the lactose operon.
c. An example is the arginine operon.
d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos