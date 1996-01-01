Textbook Question
An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.
In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.
Which of the following is not part of an operon?
a. operator
b. promoter
c. origin
d. gene