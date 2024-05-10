15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
2:26 minutes
Problem 8.6a
Identify when (before transcription, after transcription but before translation, after translation) each of the following regulatory mechanisms functions.
a. ATP combines with an enzyme, altering its shape.
b. A short RNA is synthesized that is complementary to mRNA.
c. Methylation of DNA occurs.
d. An inducer combines with a repressor.
