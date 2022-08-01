In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to mutations and so mutations can be defined as permanent changes and the D. N. A. Sequence of an organism. Now these mutations, depending on the type of mutation and where the mutation occurs in the D. N. A. Sequence of the organism, the mutations can either be harmful, beneficial or neutral in terms of their impact and result on the cell. Now moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about several different types of mutations, and so I'll see you all in our next video.

