Spontaneous vs. Induced Mutations

in this video, we're going to differentiate between spontaneous mutations and induced mutations. And so mutations can occur in one of two ways. The first is spontaneously and the second is through induction. And so spontaneous mutations are going to be random, naturally occurring mutations that occur through normal biological processes. Now, induced mutations, on the other hand, are controlled deliberate mutations that are caused by an external source, such as for example, a mute agent, which is really just any chemical that causes mutations. And so spontaneous mutations are really naturally occurring mutations. Whereas induced mutations are going to be controlled and deliberate mutations that are going to be uh caused by an external source uh which is usually introduced by a scientist. And so if we take a look at this image down below, we can better distinguish between spontaneous and induced mutations. And so notice right here in the middle, what we have is a normal bacterial cell and the normal bacterial cell is going to have a bacterial chromosome now notice down below what we have is a mutant bacteria and this mutant bacterial cell has a mutation in its bacterial chromosome. And so you can see we're labeling this as the mutation and once again the mutation is a permanent change in the DNA sequence. Now, this mutation that's in this mutant bacteria can arise in one of two ways it could arise through a spontaneous mutation, like what we see over here on the left, which is going to be like a random naturally occurring mutation that occurs through normal biological processes. Or this mutation could be generated by an induced mutation, and the induced mutation. Once again, it's going to be a controlled and deliberate mutation caused by an external source. And so notice that here we have our scientist adding a mute agent, a chemical uh to induce the mutation that is seen here. And so mutations can be either spontaneous or induced. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on spontaneous versus induced mutations, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and continue to learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

