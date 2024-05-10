16. Microbial Genetics
Introduction to Mutations
Problem 5.16a
Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the
genetic code table in the chapter to help you):
a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC
b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA
c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG
d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG
e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA
