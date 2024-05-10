16. Microbial Genetics
Introduction to Mutations
2:24 minutes
Assume a clinical sample yields a strain of S. aureus containing a plasmid that encodes two antimicrobial-resistance genes. How did the bacterium most likely acquire these new resistance genes?
a. The strain was intrinsically resistant.
b. The strain obtained the genes through horizontal gene transfer.
c. The strain acquired the genes by a random mutation.
d. The strain picked up the genes by an efflux pump.
e. The strain acquired the genes through cell division events.
