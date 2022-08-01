Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on acute viral infections versus persistent viral infections. And so it turns out that animal virus infections can be divided into two main categories that we have number down below one and two. And the first category is going to be acute infections and the second category is going to be persistent infections. And so acute infections are going to be infections that are characterized by a sudden onset of symptoms or the symptoms come very very quickly and over a relatively short period of time. Now, persistent infections, on the other hand, are going to be infections that are characterized by lasting for very long periods of time and perhaps even the entire lifespan of the host. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of acute versus persistent infections. And so notice that we're showing you this graph here and on the X axis of the graph, what we have is time and notice that we have time and days over here for this portion of the X axis and then we have time and months or years over here for this portion of the X axis and then on the Y axis, notice that we have the number of variants that are present or the number of viral particles that are present over time. And so what you'll notice is that the purple shaded region of our graph right here is focused on an acute infection and an acute infection, which you'll notice is that it relatively last a short period of time, just a few days at a maximum here. And what you'll notice is that the viral particles are only going to be present for a relatively short period of time before the viral particles are eliminated and they go away now over here, on the right in the green background, we're showing you a persistent infection. And with persistent infections, which will notice is that the number of viral particles is going to be steadily uh lasting for long, long periods of time, perhaps months or even years in some cases. And so um we'll get to talk a lot more about acute infections and persistent infections as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to acute infections, which again have a sudden onset of symptoms that last a short period of time versus persistent infections that last long periods of time, perhaps the entire lifespan of the host. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts