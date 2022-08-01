in this video, we're going to talk more details about persistent viral infections. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that persistent viral infections are going to be infections that can last for a very long period of time. For example, several years or even up to the entire lifespan of the host. Now, these persistent infections that last a long time can be further categorized into two groups that we have numbered down below one and two. And so the first type of persistent infection that we're going to talk about is the chronic infections and the second type are the latent infections. And so both of these are persistent infections that last long periods of time. Now, chronic infections are going to be characterized by the continuous production of viral particles over long periods of time. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you a persistent infection that's further categorized as a chronic viral infection. And so what you'll notice about the X axis in this graph is that the uh, X axis can go much longer here in terms of the time, it can go up to several years lasting a very, very long time. And so what you'll notice is on the Y axis. Again, we have the presence of symptoms is categorized by the dark orange area and the lighter orange area represents the number of variants that are present and so upon being infected by a virus that causes a chronic infection, viral particles will start to be produced and then there may be symptoms uh here for a short period of time. But then the symptoms may go away and uh the person may still be continuously producing viral particles. So you can see that the viral particles are still being produced at a high level for several years for many, many years. And so the variance or the viral particles are going to be produced continuously over once again, a long period of time Now for latent infections, latent infections once again are persistent viral infections, they last a long period of time. However, with latent infections, the virus is not going to be continuously produced. Instead, with latent infections, the viral genome is able to silently integrate into the host cell's chromosome uh and so uh it will not be producing viral particles during that time however, but it can reactivate later in life several years later causing a productive infection. And again, productive infections are going to lead to the generation of new viral particles. And so again the viral genome can actually integrate itself into the host cells, eukaryotic host cells, chromosomes and this creates what we call a pro virus. And so a pro virus is basically the eukaryotic version of a pro fage where again the viral genome integrates into the host cell's chromosome and the virus in a latent infection and chronic infection ultimately is not going to be eliminated. Uh as uh an acute infection would and so it's not going to be eliminated from the organism. And the symptoms can re occur later in life for a latent infection. And so notice taking a look at our image over on the right hand side, we're focusing on a persistent latent infection, viral infection and what you'll notice is upon being infected by the virus. The viral particles maybe being produced. Uh, there may be some symptoms and then ultimately the viral particles may appear to go away. But what's actually happening is the virus genome is integrating into the host chromosome silently and so it may remain silent and dormant for several years before it reactivates the virus reactivates. And the reactivation of the virus several years later can cause the viral particles to be produced. And so the virus is going to be silent uh in the host. Uh, and it's going to be reactivated at a later time. And that is what is characteristic of these latent viral infections. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on persistent viral infections, differentiating chronic infections from latent infections. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts