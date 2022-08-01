in this video, we're going to talk more details about acute viral infections. And so recall from our previous lesson video that acute infections are going to be viral infections that have a sudden onset of symptoms where the symptoms appear very quickly and over a relatively short period of time. For example, just a few days now, acute viral infections are going to result in the release of viruses from an infected host cell during a popped Asus. And so some of the cells of the host cell will die during an acute infection. However the host or the human itself may still survive the acute viral infection despite the fact that some of its cells will die. And this is because the host cell's immune system can gradually eliminate the virus from the body again over a relatively short period of time. And so examples of acute viral infections include influenza, which is the flu poliomyelitis or polio mumps and Covid 19 itself, which of course the covid 19 pandemic uh, is going to be associated with acute infections. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which you'll notice as we're showing you a graph here of an acute infection. And so what you'll notice is on the X axis of this graph, we have time and notice that the time is in units of days. So we're talking about an infection that occurs over a short period of time, just a few days and over here on the Y axis. What we have is the presence of symptoms and the number of variants that are present. The presence of symptoms is indicated by the dark orange area that you see. And then the lighter orange area represents the presence of variants, the presence of infectious particles. And so what you'll notice is that upon being infected by a virus that uh is going to cause an acute infection, the virus is going to be produced uh over a relatively short period of days and at its peak is when you'll have the most amount of symptoms. So the individual have symptoms here. Uh and you can see that the Syrians or the viral particles will be present from the beginning to the end of the infection. Uh and you'll see that the host cell's immune system is able to basically eliminate the virus and over a relatively short period of time, just again within just a few days, uh, the entire viral infection can be eliminated and so the virus is going to be completely eliminated again after just a short period of time of just a few days. And that is what characterizes it as being an acute infection. And so being able to recognize this graph uh as an acute infection could be something that you could be tested on. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on acute viral infections and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then we'll talk more about the persistent infections. So I'll see you all in our next video

