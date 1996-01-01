In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?

a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.

b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.

c. The bacteria produce endospores.

d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.

e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.