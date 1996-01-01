18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections
Which of the following is true regarding the cultivation and isolation of animal viruses?
- Multiple Choice
The different components of a virus are pieced together in which of the following phases of viral infection?
- Multiple Choice
The ____________ step in the process of animal virus infections involves releasing the viral DNA from its surrounding protein coat into the host cell's cytoplasm.
- Multiple Choice
New viral proteins are created by the host cell's machinery in which step of animal virus infection?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers shows the steps of animal virus infection in the correct order?
- Textbook Question
Identify the viral family that infects skin, mucosa, and nerve cells; causes infections that can recur because of latency; and has polyhedral geometry.
- Textbook Question
The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by
a. the host species.
b. the type of cells.
c. the availability of an attachment site.
d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.
e. all of the above
- Textbook Question
A viral species is not defined on the basis of the disease symptoms it causes. The best example of this is
a. polio.
b. rabies.
c. hepatitis.
d. chickenpox and shingles.
e. measles.
- Textbook Question
List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.
- Textbook Question
In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?
a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.
b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.
c. The bacteria produce endospores.
d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.
e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast hepatitis A and B viruses.
- Textbook Question
Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?
- Textbook Question
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. hepatitis E
d. breakbone fever
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.
- Textbook Question
_____A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.