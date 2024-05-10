18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections
Problem 13.10ab
A viral species is not defined on the basis of the disease symptoms it causes. The best example of this is
a. polio.
b. rabies.
c. hepatitis.
d. chickenpox and shingles.
e. measles.
