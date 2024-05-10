19. Innate Immunity
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
1:28 minutes
Problem 16.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. activation of C5 through C9
b. cell lysis
c. antigen–antibody reaction
d. activation of C3
e. activation of C2 through C4
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice