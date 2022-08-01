2) Lectin Pathway

in this video, we're going to briefly discuss the lectern pathway, which is the second pathway of activating the complement system. And so the lectern pathway activates the complement system using pattern recognition molecules that are called manos binding lecterns. Now these manos binding lecterns are commonly abbreviated as M B L's. And so these manos binding lecterns or mbl are lecterns themselves. And recall from our previous lesson videos that elections are proteins that bind to carbohydrates. And so these manos binding lecterns or MBS, are electrons that bind to specific arrangements of manos, which is a specific type of carbohydrate. And so this man knows carbohydrate is commonly found on bacterial and fungal cell surfaces. And so these MB ELs will bind to the manners on the cell surface of bacteria and fungi. Now these bound MB ELs will interact with fragments of activated complement proteins, ultimately forming what we call the C three converting enzyme. And so we know that the C three converting enzyme is going to cleave C three into C three, B and C three A. And that will lead to these immune responses such as inflammation cell license of the microbes or optimization. And so notice over here on the left hand side was showing you our map of the complement system and it can be activated by the lectern pathway, which uses these manos binding lecterns or MB ELs and that will ultimately lead to the formation of C three converters as we just discussed. And so over here on the right hand side, we're showing you the elect in pathway, which again is going to be using these MBS. These manos binding lecterns, which again are these proteins that you can see right here in this image that bind to manos on the surface of microbes. And so the manos in this image uh is being represented by this little green structure, and again it is found on the surface of microbes. And so when the manos binding leptin binds to the manos again is capable of activating this lectern pathway, Ultimately leading to a cascade of events that leads to the formation of C. three converts. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the lectern pathway and how it activates the complement system using MBS. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward and then we'll get to talk about the classical pathway of complement system activation. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts