1) Alternative Pathway

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the activation pathways of the complement system. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that the activation of the complement system can occur by one of three different pathways. The first pathway is going to be the alternative pathway. The second pathway is going to be the leptin pathway And the 3rd Pathway is going to be the classical pathway. Now, although these three pathways will differ in the initiation for how they activate the complement system. Notice that all three of these pathways will all converge at the formation of the Enzyme C3 converts and the Formation of C3 converters ultimately will allow for the generation of an immune response such as optimization microbe, sell license or inflammation. Now moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these three activation pathways of the complement system in their own separate videos. Starting with the alternative pathway here in this video. And so the alternative pathway once again is a pathway that is capable of activating the complement system. And so the alternative pathway is activated when the complement system protein C3B, binds to the surface molecules of invading microbes. And so there's always going to be some low levels of C3 be available within the cell. And those low levels of C3B are capable of binding to the surface molecules of invading microbes. And when they bind to the surface molecules of invading microbes, they can trigger activation through the alternative pathway. So binding of the C3B will ultimately attract additional complement system proteins to bind. And eventually it will lead to the formation of the Enzyme C3 convert tastes. And once again we know that C three converters will hide relies C. Three into C. Three A. As well as C. Three B. And again C. Three B. Uh After C three convert these uh C three B will be in high level, so there will be high levels of C. Three B. After C three converted formation, whereas before C three converters formation, C three B levels are going to be low. Uh And so we know that the formation of high levels of C. Three A. And C. Three B will lead to the additional steps of the activation cascade. And uh this All this pathway can be amplified by cleaving more c. three uh to create more C three B. That combine to the microbe. And so uh this C three B. Combined two more microbe which ultimately amplifies the pathway and that can amplify the immune responses. And so, taking a look at this image down below right here again, we're showing you the complement system and the complement system can be activated by the alternative pathway and that leads to the formation of C. Three convert taste which is capable of converting C. Three and two C. Three B and C three A. C. Three A leads to inflammation Where C3B can lead to optimization or sell license of microbes. And so over here on the right hand side, we're showing you that the alternative pathway is specifically going to be activated and triggered by the molecule C. Three B. And this complement system fragment C. Three B. Is found in low levels. And so it's capable of binding to microbes and upon C. Three B binding to the surface of microbes, it will ultimately lead to the formation of C. Three converters leading ultimately to high levels of C. Three B. And C. Three A, which can trigger those immune responses. And so really the biggest thing that you should note here about the alternative pathway is that it is triggered by the complement system protein C3B. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the alternative pathway. And as we move forward, we'll get to talk about the other pathways of complement system activation, including the lectern pathway and the classical pathway. So, I'll see you all in our next video

