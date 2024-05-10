20. Adaptive Immunity
Antibodies
Problem 12.2a
In which of the following scenarios would administering immunoglobulins be useful? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. To neutralize a toxin
b. To aid a patient who is immune compromised
c. After venom exposure
d. To block IgM from crossing the placenta
e. To protect a premature infant from respiratory syncytial virus
