20. Adaptive Immunity
Classes of Antibodies
Open QuestionOpen Question
Match the following antibody classes with their description:
a) IgA.
b) IgG.
c) IgE.
___ First antibody produced during primary response.
___ Protects mucous membranes.
___ Most abundant antibody.
___ Found on the surface of B cells.
___ Triggers allergic reactions to allergens.
Verified Solution
