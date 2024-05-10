List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.

Feature:

Most abundant antibody in serum

Made as a dimer

Stimulates allergic responses

Does not cross the placenta

Considered a complement activator

Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized

Main antibody in breast milk and mucus

Dominates the secondary immune response

Made early in the course of infection

Made in a primary immune response