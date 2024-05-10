20. Adaptive Immunity
Classes of Antibodies
Problem 12.18a
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response
