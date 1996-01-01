Which markers are found on all nucleated cells?
20. Adaptive Immunity
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
- Multiple Choice705views3rank
- Multiple Choice
MHC class II molecules are found on:1075views3comments
- Multiple Choice
Once an MHC II molecule on an APC presents an antigen:603views2rank
- Multiple Choice
If an effector CD4 cell encounters an antigen presented on a MHC Class II molecule, how would it respond?419views
- Textbook Question
Complete the table to indicate which MHCs are present for each cell.
<IMAGE>540views
- Textbook Question
Why are packed red blood cells not tissue typed? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Red blood cells lack MHC II.
b. Red blood cells lack MHC I.
c. Red blood cells can’t stimulate an immune response.
d. Red blood cells aren’t transferred to others.
e. Red blood cells don’t make antibodies and therefore do not need to be typed.518views
- Textbook Question
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.516views
- Textbook Question
MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells495views
- Textbook Question
The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.
<IMAGE>500views
- Textbook Question
Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?
a. red blood cells
b. antigen-presenting cells only
c. neutrophils only
d. all nucleated cells
e. dendritic cells only506views
- Textbook Question
Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by __________ .
a. MHC proteins
b. B cells
c. interleukin 2
d. granzyme458views