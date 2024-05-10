20. Adaptive Immunity
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
If an effector CD4 cell encounters an antigen presented on a MHC Class II molecule, how would it respond?
A
Send signals to the APC trigger apoptosis in the APC.
B
Engulf the APC and degrade the infected cell and the intracellular pathogen.
C
Send signals to the APC, activating the APC and triggering an immune response.
D
All of the following are possible responses of the effector CD4 cell.
