Using the following list, construct a concept map or a chart connecting these terms according to the pathogen and correlated disease: fecal–oral, diarrhea, rotavirus, Campylobacter jejuni, bacterial, viral, foodborne transmission, antibiotics, vaccine.
21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
- Textbook Question620views
- Textbook Question
List the symptoms associated with the various stages of Schistosomiasis.567views
- Textbook Question
True or False: Giardia infections in the United States are all imported from other countries.622views
- Textbook Question
A lower endoscopy examination of a patient complaining of abdominal cramps and diarrhea reveals pus-laden patches along the intestinal wall. Which of the following infectious agents could be considered the pathogen responsible for this condition?
a. Clostridioides difficile
b. Shigella
c. Salmonella serotype Typhi
d. Helicobacter pylori
e. Campylobacter jejuni579views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is most controversial for a nonseptic patient with E. coli O157:H7? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Administering oral rehydration therapy
b. Administering antibiotic therapy
c. Administering fever-reducing medications
d. Administering intravenous rehydration therapy
e. Withholding agents like diphenoxylate-atropine that reduce GI tract motility549views
- Textbook Question
________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.669views
- Textbook Question
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?581views
- Textbook Question
Discuss why it is difficult in many cases to determine the source of superficial fungal infections (i.e., from other humans, animals, or the environment).495views
- Textbook Question
Given that superficial fungal infections are only on the surface, why is it necessary to even try to identify the source of infection?542views
- Textbook Question
AIDS patients usually die of bacterial, fungal, or microsporidial infections. Why do so many fungal infections appear in these individuals, and why are mycoses severe while fungi, for the most part, are benign residents of the environment?454views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following diseases is not caused by NIAID category A biological weapons
agents?
a. smallpox
b. plague
c. Q fever
d. tularemia486views
- Textbook Question
A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed ___________ .
a. healthcare-associated infections
b. exogenous infections
c. iatrogenic infections
d. endogenous infections490views
- Textbook Question
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.524views
- Textbook Question
Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .482views
- Textbook Question
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .641views