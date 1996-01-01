__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.
21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
- Textbook Question466views
- Textbook Question
The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.625views
- Textbook Question
An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.469views
- Textbook Question
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.481views
- Textbook Question
List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.594views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. impetigo
b. folliculitis
c. carbuncle
d. toxic shock syndrome533views
- Textbook Question
Pathogenic strains that have become resistant to antimicrobial drugs are found in which of
the following genera?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Mycobacterium
c. Enterococcus
d. all of the above460views
- Textbook Question
The bacterium causing pseudomembranous colitis is
a. Clostridium difficile
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c. Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare
d. Corynebacterium diphtheriae567views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not characteristic of mycoplasmas?
a. cytochromes
b. sterols in cytoplasmic membranes
c. use of UGA codon for tryptophan
d. rRNA nucleotide sequences similar to those of Gram-positive bacteria484views
- Textbook Question
For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.
___ Scalded skin syndrome
___ Osteomyelitis
___ Pharyngitis
___ Scarlet fever
___ Pyoderma
___ Rheumatic fever
___ Glomerulonephritis
___ Sinusitis
___ Otitis media
___ Anthrax
___ Myonecrosis
___ Diphtheria
___ Leprosy
___ Dental caries
___ Acne
A. Staphylococcus
B. Streptococcus
C. Mycobacterium
D. Listeria
E. Propionibacterium
F. Corynebacterium
G. Bacillus
H. Clostridium
I. Actinomyces465views
- Textbook Question
Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?562views
- Textbook Question
Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.579views
- Textbook Question
Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.537views
- Textbook Question
Why is mycolic acid a virulence factor for mycobacteria?810views
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast mycoplasmas and viruses.520views