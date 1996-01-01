The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
- Textbook Question562views
- Multiple ChoiceA pathogen can directly damage its host by which of the following mechanisms?5views
- Multiple Choice
All of the following are phases of bacterial pathogenesis except which of these answers?782views3rank
- Multiple Choice
During the Covid-19 pandemic, individuals around the world were advised to wear masks covering their nose and mouth. Why is this medical advice important for decreasing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?660views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true about adhesin molecules?647views3rank
- Multiple Choice
The process by which infectious agents are ingested by host cells is termed760views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a method bacterial pathogens use to invade host cells in pathogenesis?722views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Multifocal tuberculosis is characterized by:690views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Sickle cell anemia is a blood disorder where affected individuals have 'half-moon' shaped red blood cells. Sickle cell anemia is an example of a _________ disease.947views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Bacterial pathogen Z has proteins on its surface which bind to receptors on the host cell's surface. After it is bound, the host cell engulfs the bacterium. This means that the proteins on the surface of bacterium Z are:682views2rank
- Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease.
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host.
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans.
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea.586views
- Textbook Question
The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?
a. Both microbes are pathogens.
b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.
c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.
d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.
e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.664views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is true?
a. The primary goal of a pathogen is to kill its host.
b. Evolution selects for the most virulent pathogens.
c. A successful pathogen doesn't kill its host before it is transmitted.
d. A successful pathogen never kills its host.579views
- Textbook Question
Compare pathogenicity with virulence.679views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following genera is the most infectious? <IMAGE>630views