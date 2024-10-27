How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?

a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular

communication.

b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.

c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.

d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.