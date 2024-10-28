For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.





___ Scalded skin syndrome

___ Osteomyelitis

___ Pharyngitis

___ Scarlet fever

___ Pyoderma

___ Rheumatic fever

___ Glomerulonephritis

___ Sinusitis

___ Otitis media

___ Anthrax

___ Myonecrosis

___ Diphtheria

___ Leprosy

___ Dental caries

___ Acne









A. Staphylococcus

B. Streptococcus

C. Mycobacterium

D. Listeria

E. Propionibacterium

F. Corynebacterium

G. Bacillus

H. Clostridium

I. Actinomyces