Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

in this video, we're going to differentiate between communicable diseases and non communicable diseases. And so some diseases can actually easily spread from one person to another person, while other diseases cannot spread from one person to another. And so communicable diseases which are also sometimes referred to as contagious diseases or infectious diseases are diseases that can spread between hosts. And so these communicable contagious or infectious diseases are diseases that can easily spread from one person to another person. Now, the term infectious dose is a term that refers to the specific number of microbes that are required to establish an infection in a host. And so a pathogen that has a very, very high infectious dose will only cause disease if the person is exposed to a very high number of microbes, whereas a pathogen that has a very, very low infectious dose can cause disease even if a person is only exposed to a very small number of microbes. And so we'll be able to get a better understanding of communicable contagious or infectious diseases as well as the infectious dose down below on the left hand side of our image when we get there. Now, non communicable diseases on the other hand, are going to be non infectious diseases that do not spread from host to host. They do not spread between hosts or they do not spread from one person to another. And so an example of a non communicable disease would be cancer, for example, which is not a community communicable disease, it is a non communicable disease because cancer does not spread from one person to another. Now these noncommunicable diseases can arise from genetic, physiological lifestyle and environmental factors. And so they're not typically going to result from a pathogen itself. And the communicable contagious or infectious diseases. On the other hand, they typically result from pathogens or disease causing agents. And so if we take a look at the left hand side of our image over here, we can get a better understanding of these communicable diseases or contagious or infectious diseases. And so recall that these communicable diseases can spread from one person to another. And so notice over here we have an unhealthy person that seems to be showing signs and symptoms. And over here we have a healthy person. And so notice that this person that is infected seems to be coughing and sneezing and spreading microbes. And so if this microbe has a very, very high infectious dose, then what that means is that it takes a lot of microbes to make you sick. And so if this person is only exposed to a low number of microbes, then that would not be enough microbes to make this person sick. And so this person would remain healthy if they were only exposed to a low number of microbes when that microbe has a high infectious dose. However, if this person is exposed to a high number of microbes for a microbe that has a high infectious dose, then that would be enough to make this person sick. And so notice here that they have a thermometer in their mouth and they're not feeling very well. And so again, communicable diseases can spread from one person to another. And the infectious dose tells us the specific number of microbes that are needed to make a person sick. Now over here, on the right hand side, what we're showing you is a non communicable disease or a disease that does not spread from one person to another. And so notice that this person over here is smoking uh some tobacco which is gonna have all types of carcinogens and mutations, things that cause uh cancer and mutations and this person loves smoking but smoking can lead to cancer. And so notice that this person over here has developed cancer. And so um cancer is an example of a disease that is non communicable because it does not spread from one person to another. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on communicable versus non communicable diseases. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

