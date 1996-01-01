Primary vs. Secondary Infections

in this video, we're going to differentiate between primary infections and secondary infections. And so what's important to note is that an infected person may actually be more susceptible to a second infection and this is because of the damage that's done to their body by the very first infection. And so the very first infection can make a person weaker and more susceptible to a second infection. And so scientists referred to the very first infection as the primary infection. And so the primary infection can be defined as the first or the initial infection that is going to be caused by a primary pathogen such as for example, the virus HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, which is a virus that attacks and kills human B cells, or b lymphocytes that are part of adaptive immunity. And so primary pathogens such as HIV are capable of infecting even healthy individuals that are not infected and they will do this in a primary infection. Now, the secondary infection, on the other hand is of course going to be a second infection that occurs only after the primary infection. And so this secondary infection is going to be a second infection caused by opportunistic pathogens. And so opportunistic pathogens are pathogens that usually do not cause disease under normal circumstances with a person that has a normal and healthy immune system. However, these opportunistic pathogens, as their name implies, are capable of taking advantage or taking the opportunity to infect a compromised host that may be infected with a primary infection. And so again uh a person is more susceptible to a second infection by an opportunistic pathogen after they are exposed to a first or primary infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this idea and how opportunistic pathogens can infect a compromise post. And so the compromised host is going to have a primary infection. And so notice over here, on the left hand side, we have a healthy person that does not have an infection. And so we're going to assume that this person has a normal healthy and active immune system. And so notice that their immune system cells, the B cells and the t cells here are very strong and they are ready to defend off even opportunistic pathogens that may want to try to cause harm or other pathogens that may want to try to cause harm. And so notice that these pathogens over here saying, oh man, we can't fight that because that's a healthy immune system. However, notice over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you a person that has acquired a primary infection such as a person that has the primary pathogen, HIV, which can lead to AIDS acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. And so this is a primary infection and HIV is able to uh cause primary infection even in a healthy person. Okay, But what you'll notice here is that this person has a primary infection and that means that they have a weakened immune system and their weakened immune system makes them more susceptible to a secondary of infection by opportunistic pathogens. And so, whereas before these opportunistic pathogens could not cause harm or disease. Now the opportunistic pathogens are willing to take the opportunity to attack and cause harm when the individual is compromised by the first or primary infection. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on primary and secondary infections, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

