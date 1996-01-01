Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the characteristics of infectious disease. And so it's appropriate to first start off with the definition of disease. And so disease can be defined as a condition that is not the result of a physical injury where the normal structure and function of a host is either damaged or impaired. And the term infection can be defined as the colonization and the replication of a pathogen or a disease causing agent within a host. And so if we take these two terms infection and disease and put them together, we can get the term infectious disease, which can be defined as a spread herbal disease that is caused by an infection that results in the patient showing signs and symptoms. And so it's important to be able to differentiate between signs and symptoms. And so signs can be defined as objective evidence of infection that can be directly observed, measured or detected by another person other than the person with the infectious disease. And so examples of signs include a rash, swelling and fever, which again, are all signs of infection because they can be directly observed, measured or detected by another person other than the person experiencing the infectious disease. Now, symptoms on the other hand, are more so defined as subjective evidence of infection that can really only be experienced by the person with the infectious disease. And these symptoms cannot really be directly observed, measured or detected by another person. Um, and they're only felt again by the person experiencing the infectious disease. And so examples of symptoms include pain and nausea, which again can easily be detected by the person with the infectious disease but cannot be detected observed or measured by another person. And so some diseases are also referred to as asymptomatic diseases. And asymptomatic diseases are diseases that are caused by an infection, but they result in the patient showing absolutely no signs or symptoms of the disease. And so these people that have asymptomatic diseases, they may not feel sick at all. However, they can still contain the infectious agent which can be colonized and replicating within that person and so they can still still be a source of infection for other people. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the difference between signs and symptoms as well as asymptomatic disease. And so notice over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you a person that has quite a high fever. And so because fever can be measured by temperature and detected by another person, just by using some kind of thermometer, a person with a fever is showing a sign, a detectable sign of infection. And again, signs can be directly observed and measured by another person other than the person with the infectious disease. Now on the right hand side over here, we're showing you a person that is experiencing pain and is feeling nauseous. And so this person that is feeling nausea and pain. Um they are showing symptoms of infection and that's because the pain and the nausea can really only be experienced by the patient with the infectious disease. But they cannot easily or directly be observed, measured or detected. And so these are categorized as symptoms. Now, over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you an example of asymptomatic disease and so notice that this person here is saying that they feel fine and they are not showing any signs or symptoms. However, notice that this particular infectious agent here, which seems to be replicating within their lungs um is still colonized and replicating within this person. And so they still have the disease. They are just a symptomatic with the disease. And so they can still be a source of infection and they can still uh cause other people to acquire the infection. And so some diseases are or can be asymptomatic for some people. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the characteristics of infectious disease. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to learn more about them. So, I'll see you all in our next video

