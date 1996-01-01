Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. sexual abstinence
b. drinking only bottled water
c. use of insect repellent
d. cooking all food
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.
__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.
__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.
__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.
__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.
__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________ .
____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.
African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.
The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.