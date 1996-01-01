Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________ .
21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .
The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .
Hookworm disease is caused by ____________ in the Middle East.
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.
1. ___ Balantidium coli
2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus
3. ___ Fasciola spp.
4. ___ Leishmania spp.
5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum
6. ___ Plasmodium vivax
7. ___ Taenia spp.
8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii
9. ___ Trypanosoma
10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti
A. Miracidia
B. Bradyzoites
C. Schizogony
D. Microfilaria
E. Hydatid cyst
F. Cysticerci
G. Trophozoites
H. Amastigotes
I. Hypnozoites
J. Flagellated trypanosomes
Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?
How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?
For which of the following reasons are most animal poxviruses unable to infect humans?
a. Affected animals are not in frequent contact with humans.
b. The human immune system makes it impossible for the foreign viral particles to
reproduce effectively.
c. Attachment to human cells is unlikely.
d. Human cells lack the necessary enzymes for infection.
The initial flat, red skin lesions of poxviruses are called____.
a. macules
b. papules
c. pustules
d. pocks
Which of the following statements is true concerning variola major?
a. It carries a mortality rate of less than 1%.
b. It affects internal organs before appearing on the skin.
c. The causative virus has been totally eradicated from Earth.
d. The skin lesions it causes are smooth, waxy, tumorlike nodules on the face.
A man experienced a laboratory accident in which he was infected with adenovirus. What signs or symptoms might he exhibit?
a. sore throat
b. headache
c. pinkeye
d. all of the above
Which of the following is an inflammatory condition of the liver?
a. fifth disease
b. PML
c. seed warts
d. hepatitis
Which of the following statements is false?
a. B19 virus is the primary parvovirus of humans.
b. Erythema infectiosum is caused by a parvovirus.
c. In children, parvovirus infections are accompanied by a high mortality rate.
d. Parvovirus infection in humans results in infectious reddening of the skin.