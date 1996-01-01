The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Many antifungal agents target the compound _____ in fungal cytoplasmic membranes.
_____ are tumorlike fungal infections.
Sporotrichosis is caused by the traumatic introduction of ______ into the skin (give genus and species).
Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ (give genus and species).
Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).
Pneumocystis was once classified as a _____ , but now it is classified as a_____ .
Match each of the following diseases with the manner(s) in which fungi enter the body. Answers can be used more than once.
1. ___ Aspergillosis
2. ___Candidiasis
3. ___Chromoblastomycosis
4. ___ Coccidioidomycosis
5. ___ Cryptococcosis
6. ___Dermatophytosis
7. ___ Histoplasmosis
8. ___ Hypersensitivity reactions
9. ___ Mushroom poisoning
10. ___ Mycetoma
11. ___ Sporotrichosis
A. Inhalation
B. Contact
C. Trauma
D. Ingestion
The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________ .
a. Naegleria
b. Balantidium
c. Fasciola
d. Trypanosoma
Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
Leishmania species are transmitted by __________ .
a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes
Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________ .
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. fleas
b. ticks
c. mosquitoes
d. true bugs
The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation