Monkeypox has been diagnosed in several humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What might be recommended to prevent further risk of infection?

a. Catch the monkeys for inoculation with monkeypox vaccine.

b. Remove infected tissues from humans with chemicals, by surgery, or by freezing.

c. Reinstate smallpox vaccinations for the country's population.

d. The diagnosis must have been incorrect because humans are unaffected by

monkeypox.