A distinguishing feature of poxvirus is _____
a. its large size
b. a polyhedral capsid
c. the type of RNA it contains
d. the production of several types of warts
Monkeypox has been diagnosed in several humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What might be recommended to prevent further risk of infection?
a. Catch the monkeys for inoculation with monkeypox vaccine.
b. Remove infected tissues from humans with chemicals, by surgery, or by freezing.
c. Reinstate smallpox vaccinations for the country's population.
d. The diagnosis must have been incorrect because humans are unaffected by
monkeypox.
Being habitually careful not to touch or rub your eyes with unwashed hands would reduce your risk of contracting_____
a. chickenpox
b. infectious mononucleosis
c. seed warts
d. a cold
Human herpesvirus 2 _____.
a. can cause genital herpes
b. may infect a baby at birth
c. causes about 10% of cold sores
d. all of the above
Epstein-Barr virus _____.
a. can be asymptomatic
b. causes mononucleosis
c. can cause cancer
d. all of the above
The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.
What was the difference in the effects of variola major and variola minor?
What observation led scientists to understand the relationship between shingles and chickenpox?
Most of the world’s population in less developed and developing countries have been infected with EBV human herpesvirus 4 by age one and show no ill effects, even where medical care is poor. In contrast, individuals in industrialized countries are ordinarily infected after puberty, and these older patients tend to have more severe reactions to infection despite better overall health and access to medical care. Explain this apparent paradox.
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?
a. Ebola virus
b. bunyavirus
c. hantavirus
d. human immunodeficiency virus
_____A single virion is sufficient to cause a cold.
_____All infections of polio are crippling.
_____Because the oral polio vaccine contains live attenuated viruses, mutations of these viruses can cause polio.
Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.