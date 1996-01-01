21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
- Multiple ChoiceDiseases caused by pathogens are ____________ diseases.19views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is NOT considered a lower respiratory tract infection?12views
- Multiple ChoiceAn infectious disease is most accurately defined as:27views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following terms refers to the time between exposure to a pathogen and the appearance of the first symptoms of disease?11views
- Textbook Question
Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”493views
- Textbook Question
During a lumbar puncture procedure, the nurse observed that the patient’s CSF pressure was high. However, when the analysis of the CSF sample comes back, the glucose levels are normal. The nurse would most likely suspect: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. arboviral meningitis.
b. Neisseria meningitidis.
c. Listeria monocytogenes.
d. poliovirus.592views
- Multiple ChoiceIf an individual is a carrier of an infectious disease, he is __________.29views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 1 through 4:
a. ehrlichiosis
b. Lyme disease
c. septic shock
d. toxoplasmosis
e. viral hemorrhagic fever
A patient was hospitalized because of continuing fever and progression of symptoms including headache, fatigue, and back pain. Tests for antibodies to B. burgdorferi were negative. What is your diagnosis?584views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be considered a sign of a disease or infection?1070views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Diseases or infections that can be transmitted from one individuals to another are categorized as what types of diseases?1017views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following illnesses is an example of a noncommunicable disease?852views4rank
- Open Question
Determine if the diseases below are communicable or noncommunicable diseases.
A. Communicable Disease. B. Noncommunicable Disease.
_____ 1) Lung Cancer. _____ 3) HIV. _____ 5) Diabetes.
_____ 2) Measles. _____ 4) Stroke. _____ 6) Covid-19.422views9rank
- Multiple Choice
Pathogens that are very virulent are more likely to cause disease than pathogens that are less virulent (Virulence:the ability of a pathogen to cause and infection/disease). The infectious dose for Virus X is must lower than the infectious dose of Virus Y. Which virus is more virulent?1298views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Opportunistic pathogens are least likely to infect which of the following groups of people?875views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Characteristics of a pathogen that promote pathogenicity are called:847views2rank