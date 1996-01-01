21. Principles of Disease
Koch's Postulates
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates?
a. The same pathogen must be present in every case of the disease.
b. The pathogen must be isolated and grown in pure culture from the diseased host.
c. The pathogen from pure culture must cause the disease when inoculated into a healthy, susceptible laboratory animal.
d. The disease must be transmitted from a diseased animal to a healthy, susceptible animal by direct contact.
e. The pathogen must be isolated in pure culture from an experimentally infected lab animal.639views
- Textbook Question
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements, so they are true.
a. Zoonotic diseases pass from humans to animals.
b. Communicable diseases spread from person to person.
c. Noncommunicable diseases are contagious.
d. Koch’s postulates of disease are mainly used to study noninfectious diseases.551views