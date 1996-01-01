Over time, Koch’s disease postulates have been rephrased in a variety of ways, but they still reflect the same process outlined by Robert Koch. The following are reworded versions of Koch’s postulates. Based on the original postulates, put the following items in the correct order.

a. Use the purified agent to cause infection in a test animal.

b. Isolate an infectious agent from a diseased animal.

c. Grow the infectious agent as a pure culture in the lab.

d. From the test animal, re-isolate the infectious agent that was originally grown in pure culture.