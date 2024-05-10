21. Principles of Disease
Koch's Postulates
2:09 minutes
Problem 14.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates?
a. The same pathogen must be present in every case of the disease.
b. The pathogen must be isolated and grown in pure culture from the diseased host.
c. The pathogen from pure culture must cause the disease when inoculated into a healthy, susceptible laboratory animal.
d. The disease must be transmitted from a diseased animal to a healthy, susceptible animal by direct contact.
e. The pathogen must be isolated in pure culture from an experimentally infected lab animal.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice