Microbiome Composition

in this video, we're going to discuss the composition of the human microbiome. And so it turns out that in 2007, the human microbiome project started and the human microbiome project is really just a set of coordinated studies that are all designed to reveal the composition of the human microbiome. And it also aims to study the relationships of the normal flora or the microbiome with various human hosts. And so one of the main goals of the human microbiome project is to understand how changes in the microbiome throughout a person's lifetime can affect that person's health and disease. Now, it's important to note that humans actually start to develop their microbiome at birth. And it turns out that even the birthing method can affect the microbiome. And so uh infants that experienced a vaginal birth will be exposed to different microbes. Um then infants that are birthed through a cesarean birth. Also, breast milk actually contains many beneficial microbes and carbohydrates that are really important for an infant microbiome. Uh and so the feeding method can, and the diet can also contribute to the microbiome. Now, in adults, there are many, many different factors that contribute to the microbiome changes that occur over a person's lifetime. And down below in this image, we're showing you many of the different factors that can contribute to the microbiome. Now, something that's interesting to note, for example, is that the microbiome of obese adults actually differs from the microbiome of lean adults. And so this goes to show that the microbiome can impact things such as obesity. Now, over time, it's important to note that a person's microbiome can change and the person's microbiome changes as they are exposed to or encounter new microbes and new environments. And so a person's microbiome today may be different than their microbiome a year from now, depending on their experiences and the microbes and environments they were exposed to. Now interestingly, here we have that researchers have begun to find a correlation between the microbiome composition and disease. And so it turns out that having an unhealthy microbiome can lead to higher risk of disease. And so, for example, intestinal dis by osmosis, which, despite aosis is a term that refers to an imbalance of the microbiome can actually lead to inflammatory bowel disease. And so by not having an appropriate intestinal microbiome, it could lead to increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Once again, we can see many of the different factors that contribute to the microbiome and again, humans acquire their microbiome at birth. And again, the birthing method can affect the microbiome. The feeding method in terms of breast milk or formula, whether or not the infant or the baby goes to a daycare or a school, a public school or if their home school, they can be exposed to different microbes in different environments. Also genetics can actually play a part in the microbiome as well. Whether or not you have siblings can change the environment and again change the microbes that a person is exposed to different types of infections can also affect the microbiome and make changes in the microbiome, the diet that a person has throughout their lifetime, whether they're eating healthy foods or whether they're eating more fatty foods will affect the type of microbiome that they have uh medications and vaccinations that a person may receive could affect their microbiome the particular season. So in the summertime, in the wintertime, a person's microbiome could change or defer and also habits such as smoking can also impact the person's microbiome, including secondhand smoking as well for infants. And so all of these different factors can contribute to a person either having a healthy microbiome, a balanced microbiome that is appropriate or it could lead to dis by osmosis, which recall that despite aosis once again is an imbalance in the microbiome. And so notice here, there is a lot more of this microbe and much less of this microbe and that creates this imbalance. And the imbalance this dis bios is can lead to increased risk of disease. For example, like we said earlier, intestinal, despite aosis could lead to inflammatory bowel disease. And so notice that this person here is not feeling well because their microbiome is not balanced. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on microbiome composition and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course and learn more about the microbiome as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.

